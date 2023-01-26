Today's sunshine won't return tomorrow as another round of snow arrives late tonight and will depart midday tomorrow

We finally enjoyed a prolonged stretch of sunshine from late morning through this evening's sunset! Unfortunately like most sunny January days, it was a lot colder.
While our official high temperature was our midnight temperature of 23 degrees, temps were only in the teens since sunrise. Plus, the west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph made it feel like the single digits all day, and this afternoon never felt warmer than 4 degrees.
It was sunny because we are located between two snow systems: yesterday's round was to our southeast and another round is approaching from the west.
Snow will arrive after midnight tonight and fall at light to briefly moderate rates.
Snow will be most widespread during the morning commute timeframe, so roads will be slippery and visibility will be lower. Remember to turn on your headlights, which means overriding the auto lights settings in most cars.
Snow will depart mid-morning from west to east, with very light snow still possible through about noon. A few flurries could continue into mid-afternoon.
Snow totals will range from 1 to 2 inches for most, but a few isolated spots could get as much as 3". That is similar to snow totals from yesterday's round, but it will fall in a shorter time frame.
There could even be partial clearing Friday evening before sunset, but you'll definitely want to make sure to get your shoveling done as soon as you can once it stops snowing tomorrow because of the incoming arctic air.
Temperatures will be coldest tonight around midnight near 5 degrees before warming back to the upper teens/low 20s by the time the snow begins. Temps will be warmest in the upper 20s midday Friday before they begin to fall, and they will fall quite a bit.
While lows may not be below zero Friday night, they will be close in the low single digits and wind chills will likely be below zero. There is a very small chance for snow mainly south of a line through Independence and Whitehall, though it should miss most of the Chippewa Valley.
Saturday's high in the low teens is about as warm as it'll be for at least the next week, and low temperatures will be below zero beginning Saturday night.
Some nights could have double digit negative lows, and daytime highs through most of next week will be in the single digits with only a day or two expected to be even above 10. Plus, most of the week will have negative wind chills even during the afternoons.
At least the sky will have some sunshine, but still expect at least a partly cloudy sky most days through this arctic blast that'll likely last into the following weekend.