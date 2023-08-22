Tomorrow could be hotter than it's been in over a decade

Heat and humidity arrived in a hurry this afternoon as a warm front pushed north despite a fairly typical summer start to the day. This made it feel like 100+ at times, and this weather is where you really need to stay cool.
Ice cream is just one way to do that. With how hot it is, ordering a cone is probably a bad idea with how fast the ice cream will melt unless you get a dish to put it in. Otherwise, you'll end up with half your ice cream on your hand and the ground.
Temps between 90 and 100 were still in the Chippewa Valley this evening, and it feels like over 100 in several spots especially west of highway US-53.
Dew points are in the 70s to even low 80s, and will remain at least in the mid 70s tonight and through the day tomorrow, too.
This will make it feel like it's between 105 and 115 tomorrow afternoon, with a few spots further south and west of Eau Claire possibly pushing closer to 120. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 10 PM tomorrow, with Barron and Rusk counties now included in that warning.
Tonight will be very warm, too, and could set a record for warmest low temperature tomorrow. Coolest temps tonight will only get to the mid 70s with some spots still in the upper 70s. It could feel like the low 80s even at the coolest point tonight/tomorrow morning.
No rain is expected, either, with no fronts moving through despite the heat and humidity. In fact, it'll be sunny most of the time until Thursday when a front tries to sink back down from the north.
Still, it'll remain very humid until several weaker fronts can move through, which is most likely to happen by Friday. That's our next slight chance for showers and storms in the Chippewa Valley.
Mild weather quickly returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s continuing into next week.
To put tomorrow's forecast high of 98 into perspective, Eau Claire hasn't reached 98 in 11 years and even if it falls one degree short, 97 hasn't happened at the airport in two years.
It's even longer when you only look at the month of August. Eau Claire hasn't had a 98 high in August since the hot summer of 1988, a full 35 years ago!
Even further analysis shows that it hasn't hit 98 this late in the year (looking at August 20 through September) in three-quarters of a century when late August temps hit 100 degrees in 1948.