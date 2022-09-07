Tomorrow, September 8, may end up as warmest day until at least next spring

Warm and humid air returned to Western Wisconsin today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. That made it feel like the upper 80s at peak heating with a few spots feeling like 90.
Tomorrow will likely be as warm as today and could even be a degree or two warmer. It is possible that Eau Claire won't see a temperature warmer than tomorrow's high in the upper 80s until at least next spring.
While the average date of Eau Claire's last 85+ high temperature is September 11 and the latest 85+ high on record is October 20, tomorrow's high will likely be a bit warmer than that and the forecast for the next week or two will be for near or slightly above average temps.
Today and tomorrow's high temperatures are between 10 to 15 degrees above average. Since the average high is falling at a pace of 1° every 3 days, it would take a late September or early October high temperature of at least 20 to 25 degrees above average to get this warm. While that's historically possible, it is fairly rare. So, if you like this summerlike weather, enjoy it while you can.
Humidity will remain high with dew points in the low to mid 60s through Friday before they fall Friday night through Saturday as a cold front moves through. That front will bring chances for scattered showers and possibly a few storms, though storm chances will be a bit better north Thursday night into Friday morning and the lightning threat looking lower than it was with last Friday's round of storms.
Expect scattered shower chances to arrive in the Chippewa Valley on Friday afternoon as the cold front slowly moves from northwest to southeast. Rain will continue on and off Friday evening through much of Saturday as temps and humidity fall behind the front.
Even though the front will be through, the low pressure system associated with the front will continue to move slowly enough to allow moisture to wrap around its north and west sides to bring continued scattered chances for light rain through Sunday and possibly even Monday. Slight chances have been added to the forecast for those days to cover that possibility.
Sunshine will return once the low gets far enough east of us, and temps will slowly warm next week. Highs will return to above average (average will be mid 70s) by the second half of next week, but again even above average temperatures will likely top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.