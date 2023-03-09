 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties
in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Tonight's snow to cause slick roads through tomorrow morning before another round of snow arrives Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

After tonight's round ends with a widespread 2" to 6" (higher end of range south and east of Eau Claire), more accumulating snow arrives this weekend

Snow has moved in this afternoon and has overspread the Chippewa Valley. The darkest blues on radar have generally been south and east of Eau Claire, which is where the highest snow totals are expected as those dark blues indicate moderate to heavy snow rates.

Falling snow is certainly reducing visibility to below 1 mile in spots, and that will continue through the night and possibly tomorrow morning. So, don't forget to turn headlights on especially when driving during the day when your car's automatic light sensor won't likely turn them on.

Always WQOW TowerCam.png

You can see the lower visibility on our tower camera looking at WI-93 just south of I-94 on Eau Claire's far south side. It also shows that snow is sticking to the roads to make them slippery.

Most roads in the Chippewa Valley are reported to have at least slippery stretches according to 511 Wisconsin's winter road conditions. Snow will continue to be widespread this evening, but will begin to get lighter and slowly scatter out after midnight.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

This means that most of the accumulations will occur before about 2 or 3 AM, but a bit more might add up through 6 or 8 AM. The good news with that timing is that road crews should at least have the main roads in decent shape by morning, but slippery stretches are still possible for the morning commute.

While accumulating snow will likely be done by early morning, a few light snow showers and continuing flurries could linger through the afternoon, adding another dusting to a tenth of an inch or so.

Snowfall Forecast Regional.png

Snow totals will likely range from 2 to 4 inches for most of the Chippewa Valley, though isolated 5" reports cannot be ruled out in the 2-4 area. The best chance for 5" and 6" totals will be south and east of Eau Claire, generally south of highway 10.

Partial clearing is possible tomorrow night, but the dry weather won't last long. Another round of snow will arrive Saturday afternoon and last through most of Sunday.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Several inches of accumulation are possible with this round.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 30s through the weekend with lows in the low to mid 20s. So, expect this weekend snow chance to be of similar consistency as tonight's snow.

Temps will briefly get cold Monday night with single digit lows possible, but then rebound midweek with chances for rain and/or snow returning Wednesday and Thursday. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

