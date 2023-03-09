Tonight's snow to cause slick roads through tomorrow morning before another round of snow arrives Saturday

Snow has moved in this afternoon and has overspread the Chippewa Valley. The darkest blues on radar have generally been south and east of Eau Claire, which is where the highest snow totals are expected as those dark blues indicate moderate to heavy snow rates.
Falling snow is certainly reducing visibility to below 1 mile in spots, and that will continue through the night and possibly tomorrow morning. So, don't forget to turn headlights on especially when driving during the day when your car's automatic light sensor won't likely turn them on.
You can see the lower visibility on our tower camera looking at WI-93 just south of I-94 on Eau Claire's far south side. It also shows that snow is sticking to the roads to make them slippery.
Most roads in the Chippewa Valley are reported to have at least slippery stretches according to 511 Wisconsin's winter road conditions. Snow will continue to be widespread this evening, but will begin to get lighter and slowly scatter out after midnight.
This means that most of the accumulations will occur before about 2 or 3 AM, but a bit more might add up through 6 or 8 AM. The good news with that timing is that road crews should at least have the main roads in decent shape by morning, but slippery stretches are still possible for the morning commute.
While accumulating snow will likely be done by early morning, a few light snow showers and continuing flurries could linger through the afternoon, adding another dusting to a tenth of an inch or so.
Snow totals will likely range from 2 to 4 inches for most of the Chippewa Valley, though isolated 5" reports cannot be ruled out in the 2-4 area. The best chance for 5" and 6" totals will be south and east of Eau Claire, generally south of highway 10.
Partial clearing is possible tomorrow night, but the dry weather won't last long. Another round of snow will arrive Saturday afternoon and last through most of Sunday.
Several inches of accumulation are possible with this round.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 30s through the weekend with lows in the low to mid 20s. So, expect this weekend snow chance to be of similar consistency as tonight's snow.
Temps will briefly get cold Monday night with single digit lows possible, but then rebound midweek with chances for rain and/or snow returning Wednesday and Thursday.