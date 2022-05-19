TORNADO and SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCHES in effect Thursday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the areas shaded in yellow on the map until 10 PM Thursday May 19, 2022.
In addition, they issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for areas shaded in pink until 10 PM.
A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.
Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.
Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.
Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists expect a warm front located in southeast Minnesota on Thursday afternoon to move into Wisconsin during the evening. Storms are expected to develop along the front in Minnesota and remain strong through the evening in several rounds. Eventually, a cold front will move through later this evening/overnight. That could front could also have strong storms through about 1am. After that, expect wind to change direction to out of the northwest and become breezy with gusts exceeding 30mph. That'll usher in cool and dry air for Friday and any rain showers will taper off early Friday morning.
Threats include tornadoes especially in Buffalo, Pepin, and Trempealeau counties, though tornadoes are possible throughout the watch area. Straight line wind gusts up to 70mph and large hail is likely with the strongest storms. Extremely large hail in excess of 2" cannot be ruled out.
If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.