Tornado drill day: Do you know where to go and what to have in your designated shelter?

Sirens sounded today across Western Wisconsin at 1:45pm for the first of two tornado drills and mock warnings from the NWS today. The second drill is at 6:45pm, and again some sirens may sound.
The purpose of these drills is to make sure you're prepared and know where to go and what to have in your shelter kit. Today is the day to prepare yourself and your family before severe weather strikes, and is the main point on this Severe Weather Awareness Week.
So, the first thing to consider is whether or not your home is indeed a good place to take shelter. If it isn't, then you'll need to perhaps take some action as soon as a watch is issued to make sure you can get to a sturdy building/shelter within a minute of a warning being issued. That could be a neighbor's house, a community shelter, a store, etc.
Cars and mobile homes are not safe shelters. First and foremost, it needs to be a sturdy building. Once in that sturdy building, go to the lowest floor. Preferably, that will be a basement. Once there, try to get to the center or interior room away from windows. You want to maximize the number of walls between you and outside in order to best protect from flying debris, which creates most of the damage in tornadoes.
If possible, smaller rooms tend to hold up better than larger rooms, though it is more important to be in an interior room or hallway on the lowest level. A sturdy table in the room can add extra protection.
Once you determine the location of your shelter, supply it with a kit to have. Remember that in many cases there isn't a lot of time between a warning being issued and a tornado hitting. At best, that warning will give you 10 to 15 minutes, but usually it's only a minute or two.
Your kit should serve several purposes. First, it should have things to give you extra protection. An old pair of close-toed shoes for every person will help protect feet if you have to climb out into a damaged area. Blankets and pillows will protect from flying glass, as will work gloves. Having an extra bike helmet can give more protection.
A weather radio with extra batteries will help you stay informed. Other ways to stay informed are though cell phones and live streaming options, though those sometimes lag. If that's your best option, make sure to pack extra phone chargers or even external batteries to not run down your phone's battery while you're trying to stay informed.
A first aid kit can be helpful and don't forget about any medications you may need. This next section isn't normally talked about, but it is quite important. Thankfully, you'll come out unharmed most times, and hopefully every time, you need to go to your shelter. So, while preparing for the worst is a necessity, don't forget to have some board games, toys, and snacks in your shelter.
Extra clothes and diapers and don't forget toys and other necessary items for your pets, too. Having things to do will help with your mental health and help pass the time. In the absolute worst case scenario, having copies of home insurance paperwork and other important documents can help begin the recovery process sooner.
Flashlights and a noisemaker of some sort like a whistle or air horn can help rescuers find you if you become trapped. Again, it's likely you'll never be in the worst case scenario because tornadoes target very small areas, but they do happen in Wisconsin and you do need to be prepared. Preparation is key when minutes count, which again just under 5 minutes is the average lead time of a tornado warning.