THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                KANDIYOHI             MCLEOD
MEEKER                RENVILLE              SHERBURNE
SIBLEY                STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FREEBORN              LE SUEUR              NICOLLET
RICE                  STEELE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHIPPEWA              POPE                  SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.

Tornado watch issued for Wednesday evening until midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for almost all of the Chippewa Valley. Jackson county is excluded in the watch. It is in effect Wednesday evening until midnight (technically 12am Thursday). 

A cluster of strong thunderstorms is expected to move through Western Wisconsin late this evening. You can read more about that threat in the latest forecast.

A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.

Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.

