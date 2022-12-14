TRAVEL ALERT: Heavy snow will cause travel issues through the morning commute

Roads will continue to deteriorate this morning as heavy rain turned to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates have been heavy enough that plows will struggle to keep roads clear through the morning commute.
We're anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snowfall early today before rain/drizzle return by midday.
The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will expire by noon for most of western Wisconsin.
Temps will climb high enough to melt any ice/snow left on roads in the afternoon.
Another heavy round of snow is expected Thursday, which will likely lead to poor travel conditions through Friday and possibly into Saturday. For more on this forecast, click here.