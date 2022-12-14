 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TRAVEL ALERT: Heavy snow will cause travel issues through the morning commute

Traffic Forecast.png

Roads will continue to deteriorate this morning as heavy rain turned to heavy snow.

Travel Tracker Variable Scale.png

Snowfall rates have been heavy enough that plows will struggle to keep roads clear through the morning commute.

We're anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snowfall early today before rain/drizzle return by midday.

timing today.png

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will expire by noon for most of western Wisconsin.

alerts.png

Temps will climb high enough to melt any ice/snow left on roads in the afternoon.

Another heavy round of snow is expected Thursday, which will likely lead to poor travel conditions through Friday and possibly into Saturday. For more on this forecast, click here.

