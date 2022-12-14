TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Heavy snow rates overnight to cause low visibility and snow totals will quickly add up by morning

The first round of snow is over, and it was incredibly heavy and slushy. Shoveling this morning included pushing water.
While Eau Claire picked up just 1.2", areas near and between Chetek, Clear lake, and Boyceville got between 3" and 4", with Menomonie not far behind at 2.8".
The next round is approaching us this evening, and like last night will start as rain or a wintry mix.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect tonight through at least midday tomorrow, though some spots have the warning in effect until 6pm.
Travel is not advised overnight and travel conditions are not looking good for the morning commute tomorrow.
Expect low visibility with falling snow and quickly accumulating snow totals that will be hard for plows to keep up with even on the main roads.
The heaviest snow rates overnight will be between 9pm tonight and 6am tomorrow morning and could exceed 1" per hour. Scattered light snow showers will likely linger through noon, though some scattered breaks will become possible during the day.
That burst of heavy snow will bring 4 to 8 inches to the Eau Claire area by daybreak with an additional or two between 6am and early afternoon means the worst travel conditions will be overnight through early Thursday morning.
Scattered snow showers will continue Thursday night through Saturday with several more inches in spots, though it will accumulate much more slowly.
Here's the latest timing in detail using Futurecast: Rain or wintry mix will arrive from east to west between now and 10pm.
Precipitation will quickly change over to all snow and rates will be at their worst between midnight and 3am, though still heavy from snow onset through daybreak Thursday.
Snow rates will lighten up a bit by Thursday morning, but snow will likely still be falling through 8 or 9am.
Scattered light to moderate snow showers will then continue Thursday evening through Friday and likely even into Saturday, too.
Tonight's snow will again be the wet and heavy back-breaking variety, and add up to between 4" and 9" for the I-94 corridor tonight through noon Thursday. Again, an additional 1" to 4" areawide is likely noon Thursday through Saturday evening when snow chances finally wind down.
Areas north and east of I-94 have the best chance at much higher totals that could exceed one foot by morning before that continued light snow threat, and spots closer to the Mississippi River will likely see the lowest totals, though still an impressive 3" to 7" is expected there before those additional accumulations that last into the weekend.
Temps will hover in the low to mid 30s overnight and through the day tomorrow before they finally begin to fall Friday through the weekend. So, the light snow that falls before the system departs Friday and Saturday will be a bit fluffier than what falls tonight.
Frigid temperatures are likely next week, and there will likely be a couple more chances for snow next week.