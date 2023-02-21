TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Historic snow totals are possible tonight through Thursday

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Western Wisconsin through 6pm Thursday. This storm will have a lull with only light snow for a few hours on Wednesday, but it really is one big storm.
The first half of the storm that will move through tonight to tomorrow morning in and of itself is a typical Wisconsin snow storm that will drop between 4" and 8" for most (less north of highway 64) by tomorrow morning.
The second half of the storm is even stronger and by itself would be a once every 5 to 10 year storm. Combined, this system could be historic and has a chance to become the snowiest ever in Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin in terms of two-day snow totals Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be incredibly hard to measure, however, with blowing and drifting snow expected.
If you get your forecasts from Stormtracker 18, you should never have to panic, so our Panic Meter will never climb to the Panic panel. Still, this is likely to be a historic snow storm with over 20" possible to put it up with the 22.0" snow storm on December 11, 2010 that many remember.
The fairly new Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) from NOAA, or as we call it the Winter Storm Impact is at High for most of Western Wisconsin, with a dot of Extreme near Eau Claire. In a typical year's strongest snow storm, I'd expect most of the area to be in the Medium impact level with a few dots or small areas or red High, so this will be more impactful than any winter storm we've seen since the strongest storm four years ago in February 2019.
The High area means that you should expect considerable disruptions to daily life. While travel is not advised, please at least double your expected commute time and drive slowly with extreme caution. Visibility may be near zero at times with the wind-blown snow.
Extreme impact means to expect substantial disruption. Travel will be at the minimum very dangerous during the worst of the storm (Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning). Some road closures and power outages are to be expected, and life saving actions may be needed.
This is not a storm to take likely, and this is not a storm that we get often even in Wisconsin.
Snow has already moved in this evening and will only get heavier with time with the exception of an expected lull in strength mid-morning through midday tomorrow. The moderate to heavy snow rates return tomorrow afternoon and will last through at least Thursday morning with scattered light snow likely not ending until late evening.
The first wave of snow will likely bring 4" to 8" to the Chippewa Valley and south through midday tomorrow, though areas of 1"-3" are possible with this first half of the system north of WI-64 and especially both north of 64 and east of US-53.
The second half of the system should bring a widespread 8" to 15" across all of Western Wisconsin.
This will add up to between 15" and 20" in the Chippewa Valley and west with areas of 10" to 16" southeast of WI-95 as well as north of US-8 (though near and just north of 8 should still be in the 15-20 range).
Colder air follows this system Thursday night into Friday morning with negative low temperatures, but warmer air returns this weekend with a slight chance for snow early Saturday with a slight chance of rain, snow, and/or mix early next week.