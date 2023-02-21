TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Historic snow totals are possible tonight through Thursday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPRING PRIMARY 2023

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Historic snow totals are possible tonight through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

If you get your forecasts from Stormtracker 18, you will be prepared so you'll never need to panic. That being said, an historic snow storm is expected.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Western Wisconsin through 6pm Thursday. This storm will have a lull with only light snow for a few hours on Wednesday, but it really is one big storm.

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

The first half of the storm that will move through tonight to tomorrow morning in and of itself is a typical Wisconsin snow storm that will drop between 4" and 8" for most (less north of highway 64) by tomorrow morning.

The second half of the storm is even stronger and by itself would be a once every 5 to 10 year storm. Combined, this system could be historic and has a chance to become the snowiest ever in Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin in terms of two-day snow totals Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be incredibly hard to measure, however, with blowing and drifting snow expected.

Winter Storm Panic Meter.png

If you get your forecasts from Stormtracker 18, you should never have to panic, so our Panic Meter will never climb to the Panic panel. Still, this is likely to be a historic snow storm with over 20" possible to put it up with the 22.0" snow storm on December 11, 2010 that many remember.

WSSI Impacts - ExtremeHigh.png

The fairly new Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) from NOAA, or as we call it the Winter Storm Impact is at High for most of Western Wisconsin, with a dot of Extreme near Eau Claire. In a typical year's strongest snow storm, I'd expect most of the area to be in the Medium impact level with a few dots or small areas or red High, so this will be more impactful than any winter storm we've seen since the strongest storm four years ago in February 2019.

The High area means that you should expect considerable disruptions to daily life. While travel is not advised, please at least double your expected commute time and drive slowly with extreme caution. Visibility may be near zero at times with the wind-blown snow.

Extreme impact means to expect substantial disruption. Travel will be at the minimum very dangerous during the worst of the storm (Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning). Some road closures and power outages are to be expected, and life saving actions may be needed.

This is not a storm to take likely, and this is not a storm that we get often even in Wisconsin.

Snow has already moved in this evening and will only get heavier with time with the exception of an expected lull in strength mid-morning through midday tomorrow. The moderate to heavy snow rates return tomorrow afternoon and will last through at least Thursday morning with scattered light snow likely not ending until late evening.

Snow Timing and Relative Intensity - ECMWF.png

The first wave of snow will likely bring 4" to 8" to the Chippewa Valley and south through midday tomorrow, though areas of 1"-3" are possible with this first half of the system north of WI-64 and especially both north of 64 and east of US-53.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The second half of the system should bring a widespread 8" to 15" across all of Western Wisconsin.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022-6pm.png

This will add up to between 15" and 20" in the Chippewa Valley and west with areas of 10" to 16" southeast of WI-95 as well as north of US-8 (though near and just north of 8 should still be in the 15-20 range).

Colder air follows this system Thursday night into Friday morning with negative low temperatures, but warmer air returns this weekend with a slight chance for snow early Saturday with a slight chance of rain, snow, and/or mix early next week.

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you