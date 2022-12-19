TRAVEL NOT ADVISED later this week: Subzero wind chills, heavy fluffy snow rates, strong wind, near zero visibility likely Wed-Sat

This morning was the coldest morning of the winter to date with a low temperature of -5 in Eau Claire. Temps ranged from 0 to -10 across most of Western Wisconsin with the exception of eastern Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.
It'll remain cold through the course of the week with subzero lows likely and highs ranging from +5 to +10 through Christmas day.
Firstly, we're dealing with snow this evening that could bring 1" to 3" by tomorrow morning. Most of the snow will be ending between midnight and 2am, though areas east of highway 53 could see snow continue through about 4 or 5am. Areas north of highway 8 could see maybe an inch more in the 2" to 4" range.
This will be light and fluffy snow given the cold temperatures. Tuesday will be the only quiet and non-impactful day between now and Christmas. If you are able to change your travel plans to tomorrow or early Wednesday morning, I highly recommend doing so.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from noon Wednesday, December 21 until 6am Saturday, December 24 for all of Western Wisconsin. The combination of potentially heavy snow spread out over several days seems very similar to last week, however there are key differences.
The main difference is that temperatures will be much colder, resulting in light and fluffy snow. The other difference is that the wind will be stronger in the 20 to 35 mph range sustained with 40 to 50+ mph gusts.
The light and fluffy snow will blow in this wind and create zero or near zero visibility and thus will be very close to blizzard criteria at times (needs both of following conditions for at least three consecutive hours: sustained wind at or above 35mph and visibility from falling and/or blowing snow at or below 1/4 mile).
With those temps, wind chills could be well below zero at least in the -15 to -30 degree range beginning with the strong winds on Thursday. So, getting in an accident or being stranded in the ditch from the slippery roads and low visibility would be very dangerous with hypothermia a real concern in a short amount of time without heat.
Therefore, travel is not advised through the worst of the storm which will be Wednesday evening through at least Friday morning. Snow could blow around in the strong wind even after snow stops falling into Saturday.
So, again, travel concerns are real ahead of the holiday weekend, and best times to travel will be either Tuesday, Wednesday morning, or to wait until at least late in the day Friday or more likely wait until Saturday (Christmas Eve).
After the snow ends, the wind will continue to be strong and temps will remain frigid, so wind chills will drop even further next week and that fluffy snow could continue to blow around and cause travel issues.