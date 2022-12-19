TRAVEL NOT ADVISED later this week: Subzero wind chills, heavy fluffy snow rates, strong wind, near zero visibility likely Wed-Sat

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED later this week: Subzero wind chills, heavy fluffy snow rates, strong wind, near zero visibility likely Wed-Sat

This morning was the coldest morning of the winter to date with a low temperature of -5 in Eau Claire. Temps ranged from 0 to -10 across most of Western Wisconsin with the exception of eastern Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.

It'll remain cold through the course of the week with subzero lows likely and highs ranging from +5 to +10 through Christmas day.

Firstly, we're dealing with snow this evening that could bring 1" to 3" by tomorrow morning. Most of the snow will be ending between midnight and 2am, though areas east of highway 53 could see snow continue through about 4 or 5am. Areas north of highway 8 could see maybe an inch more in the 2" to 4" range.

This will be light and fluffy snow given the cold temperatures. Tuesday will be the only quiet and non-impactful day between now and Christmas. If you are able to change your travel plans to tomorrow or early Wednesday morning, I highly recommend doing so.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from noon Wednesday, December 21 until 6am Saturday, December 24 for all of Western Wisconsin. The combination of potentially heavy snow spread out over several days seems very similar to last week, however there are key differences.

The main difference is that temperatures will be much colder, resulting in light and fluffy snow. The other difference is that the wind will be stronger in the 20 to 35 mph range sustained with 40 to 50+ mph gusts.

The light and fluffy snow will blow in this wind and create zero or near zero visibility and thus will be very close to blizzard criteria at times (needs both of following conditions for at least three consecutive hours: sustained wind at or above 35mph and visibility from falling and/or blowing snow at or below 1/4 mile).

With those temps, wind chills could be well below zero at least in the -15 to -30 degree range beginning with the strong winds on Thursday. So, getting in an accident or being stranded in the ditch from the slippery roads and low visibility would be very dangerous with hypothermia a real concern in a short amount of time without heat.

Therefore, travel is not advised through the worst of the storm which will be Wednesday evening through at least Friday morning. Snow could blow around in the strong wind even after snow stops falling into Saturday.

So, again, travel concerns are real ahead of the holiday weekend, and best times to travel will be either Tuesday, Wednesday morning, or to wait until at least late in the day Friday or more likely wait until Saturday (Christmas Eve).

After the snow ends, the wind will continue to be strong and temps will remain frigid, so wind chills will drop even further next week and that fluffy snow could continue to blow around and cause travel issues. 

