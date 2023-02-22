 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED Wednesday Night into Thursday as major winter storm continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Storm Severity Index.png

The first wave of two waves with our major winter storm is about to wrap up across the Chippewa Valley, bringing snow totals of 2-6".

Futurecast EURO.png
Futurecast EURO 2.png

The precipitation will become light, and even taper off for a time from mid-morning to early afternoon, but then round two will get going by mid to late afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the east-northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. 

Futurecast EURO 3.png
Futurecast EURO 4.png

Heading into tonight, the snow will come down at a moderate to heavy clip areawide, and with winds of 15-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, that will create for blowing and drifting snow and near white-out conditions at times. That's why we are advising no travel tonight into Thursday, as this is when conditions will be at worst. 

The snow will continue into Thursday morning but will gradually taper off in coverage and intensity as we head into the afternoon before ending early Thursday evening. 

Futurecast EURO 5.png

As far as additional snow totals go, most areas will see another 10-16" of snow with isolated amounts up to 18". Areas north of Highway 8 and south of Arcadia and Black River Falls are looking at 7-12".

Snowfall Forecast DMA.png

After that, temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens below with wind chills in the teens and 20s below. 

Another bout of snow is expected Friday night that will bring another trace to 1" of snow. Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend and most of the weekend is looking decent. Another round of wintry mixed precipitation moves in Sunday night into Monday, and this one could bring rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area. It's still a few days out so we'll watch trends on that, and should have better clarity on that once our winter storm exits the area. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

