Travel will be tricky over the next 36 hours; the winter storm is on our doorstep

The slushy mess is closing in and we're only hours away from a wintry mess that will cause issues out on the roads the next few days.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western Wisconsin. It starts at 6 pm Tuesday and ends at 9 am Wednesday morning. Poor travel conditions are expected.
Timing: A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will begin sometime after 4 pm Tuesday evening. It will encompass the entire Chippewa Valley by 7 pm. The slushy mix will try to turn all the way over to snow in the early morning hours Wednesday, before turning back to rain/sleet through the afternoon.
Totals: Ice totals will range from a glaze to 0.1''. Snow totals will be very difficult to measure due to warmer temperatures. We'll see a range from a trace to 4'' across the valley. High totals will be north and east of I-94, as shown below.
Winds: Wind speeds will be from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40+ mph Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
Visibility: During the heaviest precipitation, expect visibility to be reduced to near or less than 1/4 mile.
Travel Impacts: Snow- and ice-covered roadways will lead to tricky travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Gusty winds and low visibility may lead to some issues too. Expect delays and plan extra time to get places early Wednesday.
Forecast Beyond: This is just the first half of the winter storm. The second half will bring heavy snow Thursday and into Friday which will also lead to some travel issues.