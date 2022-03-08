Trying to top 40 before the February temperatures infiltrate

The one and only day above average for this week arrives Tuesday, but the winds of change will quickly turn us back into the cold.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will climb towards the low 40s before the cold front arrives later this evening.
Winds turn to the northwest overnight into Wednesday and bring colder air the rest of the week.
As that front passes, we'll see a chance for a few flurries. No accumulation is expected but some slightly reduced visibility will possible during the evening commute Tuesday.
By Wednesday morning lows will be back in the teens. High temperatures the rest of the week will struggle to hold in the 20s. Lows on a few nights will drop towards 0 with wind chills back below zero.
The relief doesn't arrive until after we spring ahead Sunday.