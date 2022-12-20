Tuesday is the best day to travel ahead of the pre-Christmas Blizzard

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Tuesday is the best day to travel ahead of the pre-Christmas Blizzard

Tuesday will be the quietest day of the week. It will be frigid and a little breezy, but it will be the best day to leave ahead of the Christmas weekend.

High temps will stay in the single digits with wind chills from -5 to -15 degrees. Wind speeds will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph. You'll at least see some sunshine before the bad weather starts.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued ahead of a major winter storm.

It starts Wednesday December 21st and Noon and goes until Saturday December 24th until 6 am. This is for everyone across the Chippewa Valley. 

Travel Tracker Days Variable Scale Bars.png

Travel ahead of the Christmas weekend will become very difficult as the week progresses. Wednesday morning travel will be okay, but the longer you wait, the worse roads will get. 

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED for Thursday and Friday when high winds and fluffy snow will lead to blizzard conditions. 

Timing: 

Snow Timing - ECMWF - WEB.png

Snowfall will begin between 10 am and 1 pm Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall late Wednesday into Thursday. We will see a break from the snow Thursday morning, but a second round will bring heavy snow again Thursday night into Friday.

Totals: 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ECMWF 9km.png

We're confident that we will see more than 4'' for the Chippewa Valley through Thursday afternoon. High end snow totals will range from 5'' to 9'' by the end of Friday. This snow will be fluffy, but we'll have a lot of it.

Winds: 

Wind speeds will come in from the west at 10 to 20 mph starting late Wednesday. By Thursday, sustained winds will range from 15 to 25 mph. Friday those winds will howl in at 20 to 30+ mph. Wind gusts will top out from 40 to 50 mph. 

Visibility: 

Near-Whiteout conditions are expected from late Wednesday through Friday. The light, fluffy nature of the snow plus the extreme winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions even if the snow has stopped.

Travel impacts: 

Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

TRAVEL NOT ADIVSED - Thursday & Friday. Tuesday is the best day to leave. Wednesday morning will be okay, but roads will deteriorate as the snow falls.

Snow-covered roads will be the first problem, along with very low visibility Wednesday.

The winds mentioned above will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Blizzard conditions will make travel near impossible at times Thursday and Friday.

DMA - Futurecast Temp and Feels Like - RPM 4km.png

Wind chill temps will also become life threatening to anyone exposed. Wind chills will be between -10 to -40. 

Saturday morning (Christmas Eve) will be the next best time to start moving towards your Christmas destination. Wind and blowing/drifting will still be an issue, so will the cold.

Forecast beyond this system:

Beyond this winter storm, we'll hold the bitter arctic air into the final week of the year. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports. 

Meteorologist Justin Esterly will be tracking the system and your morning commute conditions on Daybreak Wednesday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and on Midday from 11 a.m. to noon.

