Tuesday is the best day to travel ahead of the pre-Christmas Blizzard

Tuesday will be the quietest day of the week. It will be frigid and a little breezy, but it will be the best day to leave ahead of the Christmas weekend.
High temps will stay in the single digits with wind chills from -5 to -15 degrees. Wind speeds will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph. You'll at least see some sunshine before the bad weather starts.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued ahead of a major winter storm.
It starts Wednesday December 21st and Noon and goes until Saturday December 24th until 6 am. This is for everyone across the Chippewa Valley.
Travel ahead of the Christmas weekend will become very difficult as the week progresses. Wednesday morning travel will be okay, but the longer you wait, the worse roads will get.
TRAVEL NOT ADVISED for Thursday and Friday when high winds and fluffy snow will lead to blizzard conditions.
Timing:
Snowfall will begin between 10 am and 1 pm Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall late Wednesday into Thursday. We will see a break from the snow Thursday morning, but a second round will bring heavy snow again Thursday night into Friday.
Totals:
We're confident that we will see more than 4'' for the Chippewa Valley through Thursday afternoon. High end snow totals will range from 5'' to 9'' by the end of Friday. This snow will be fluffy, but we'll have a lot of it.
Winds:
Wind speeds will come in from the west at 10 to 20 mph starting late Wednesday. By Thursday, sustained winds will range from 15 to 25 mph. Friday those winds will howl in at 20 to 30+ mph. Wind gusts will top out from 40 to 50 mph.
Visibility:
Near-Whiteout conditions are expected from late Wednesday through Friday. The light, fluffy nature of the snow plus the extreme winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions even if the snow has stopped.
Travel impacts:
TRAVEL NOT ADIVSED - Thursday & Friday. Tuesday is the best day to leave. Wednesday morning will be okay, but roads will deteriorate as the snow falls.
Snow-covered roads will be the first problem, along with very low visibility Wednesday.
The winds mentioned above will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Blizzard conditions will make travel near impossible at times Thursday and Friday.
Wind chill temps will also become life threatening to anyone exposed. Wind chills will be between -10 to -40.
Saturday morning (Christmas Eve) will be the next best time to start moving towards your Christmas destination. Wind and blowing/drifting will still be an issue, so will the cold.
Forecast beyond this system:
Beyond this winter storm, we'll hold the bitter arctic air into the final week of the year.
