Tuesday was warmest in 10 days with even warmer weather on the way along with rain/snow chances

Temperatures topped out above 20 for most in Western Wisconsin this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper teens to the east to the mid 20s in the Chippewa Valley.
For Eau Claire, today's high of 24 was the warmest since the high was 26 just ten days ago on December 17. In the stretch between these days, highs were in the single digits to mid teens and many days felt below zero for all or most of the day.
In fact, the high temperatures over the past week were below the daily average low temperatures with the exception of yesterday and today when temperatures climbed to just below average.
The forecast beginning tomorrow calls for above average temps with highs between ten and fifteen degrees above average. Expect some melting snow during the days that could potentially re-freeze overnight.
Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s, possibly with some spots near or above 40 Thursday.
Slight chances for a light wintry mix arrive Wednesday night with scattered chances expected Thursday, mostly in the form of rain.
Expect the scattered precipitation to change back to light mix or snow Thursday night as temps fall back below freezing before coming to an end on Friday.
There's another chance for some light mix Saturday night (right around when the clock strikes midnight to begin 2023), and more chances early next week. Still, temperatures look to remain above average through this forecast.