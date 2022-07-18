Tuesday's continuing high heat and humidity could fuel a few strong storms

Temperatures and dew points have both been climbing through the weekend, and they both took another step up Monday.
Highs climbed to the low to mid 90s across Western Wisconsin with the hottest temperatures closer to the Minnesota border.
Dew points were near 70 all day long, and some spots were even in the low to mid 70s. This is about as high as humidity gets in the Chippewa Valley on a regular basis in the summer, though it certainly isn't unprecedented.
This made it feel like it was 90 degrees already by late morning before climbing up to the 95 to 100 range through the afternoon and into the evening.
Dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight and tomorrow until a cold front arrives tomorrow night. While a few showers and storms may pop up with and ahead of this front, the hot air aloft will fight against it. Thunderstorms need rising air to develop, and having hot and humid conditions near the surface is only part of the equation.
In order for that hot air to rise, the air above it needs to be significantly cooler than the air near the ground. Tomorrow will have warm air a few thousand feet up acting to resist any rising motion. Still, any area of rising air that manages to break through this warm layer will quickly form into a thunderstorm that could be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds.
The best chance for this is north and east of Eau Claire later in the day when the mid level temperatures aren't quite as warm as they will be through early to mid afternoon. So, there is just a slight chance for storms forming in the Chippewa Valley tomorrow, but any storm that does form could become severe.
This is why there is a level two risk generally northeast of a line that goes through Menomonie and Whitehall. A level one risk is in place west of this line. Again, the chance of any storm forming is fairly low, but any storm that does form could quickly become strong to severe.
While humidity won't completely go away after the cold front passes, dew points will drop back to the low 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week. There is another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and returning again this weekend.