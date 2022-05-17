Two chances for strong storms: tomorrow evening and again Thursday night

It was yet another enjoyable day in Western Wisconsin with high temperatures ranging from near to a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 70 degrees. To go along with that, the wind was light for most of the day.
A warm front is situated in southern Minnesota. Clouds and scattered showers along that front actually keep the temps cooler. That front will move northeast overnight into Western Wisconsin. Scattered showers are likely overnight with a trace to 1/2" rainfall expected.
Those showers clear out by mid-morning and the sky will even clear out for the afternoon.
A few strong storms are possible late in the afternoon moving in from the northwest to southeast just on the south side of where that warm front will be by the evening.
A few strong storms cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening. A level one risk includes places northwest of a line from Red Wing through Eau Claire and continuing up towards Gilman.
It's possible that tomorrow's outlook shifts this risk a bit further southeast than where it is now. Even though we'll be on the warm side of the warm front, the clouds and scattered rain chances should keep temps from climbing much higher than the mid, maybe upper 60s.
Temperatures on Thursday will be warmer with highs pushing closer to the mid 70s again before a cold front arrives later in the day.
Storms will form along that front, and all of Western Wisconsin is currently in a level two risk for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible. The front and strong storms will arrive as early as late evening, but more likely the threat will be overnight. Showers and a few storms could linger into Friday morning before cool and dry air move in as a west-northwest breeze picks up.
That breeze continues Saturday, and highs will top out about 15 degrees below average in the mid 50s. Saturday night will see lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any spot that can cool to the mid 30s will see a chance for patchy frost by Sunday morning. Temps will slowly warm again through the 60s early next week with a couple slight chances for rain.