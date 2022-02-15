Two months later: 12/15/21 tornado count up to 10, doubling all other known WI Dec. tornados

Within the past few week, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in La Crosse confirmed another tornado from the unprecedented tornado outbreak on December 15, 2021. That tornado was very close to another confirmed EF2 tornado just southwest of Neillsville.
This tornado was confirmed after examining satellite imagery of damage path of nearby tornado. It primarily damaged trees and was rated EF2 with peak wind of 115 mph. It was on the ground for 3.1 miles and had a maximum width of 250 yards. It touched down at 9:06 pm and lifted at 9:08 pm, so it was on the ground at the same time as the nearby tornado, having touched down perhaps a minute earlier.
The two tornadoes lifted south of highway 10, but the storm continued to create non-tornadic straight-line wind damage through Clark County. It was the third tornado near Neillsville that night and 4th in Clark County.
That list of now ten tornadoes includes four EF0s, two EF1s, and four EF2s. The EF0 near Greenwood that touched down at 9:22pm is the latest Wisconsin tornado in a calendar year, and the Stanley tornado is the northernmost December tornado in the state of Wisconsin.
Ten tornados is a record in Wisconsin for both a single day in December and the entire month of December. Those ten tornadoes double all other known December tornadoes from any year, though all five other known December tornados were in 1970: four on December 1, 1970 and another on December 3.
There could have been additional tornados in our history, but prior to 1950 only major tornados were documented. Since then, the NWS has made an effort to document every single tornado in the United States.
Our weather pattern remains fairly benign, though temperatures will rise overnight tonight with an expected high temperature early tomorrow morning in the mid 30s.
There could be some wintry mix, flurries, and/or drizzle but impacts are expected to be either very minor or nonexistent. It will remain breezy, too, through tomorrow as the wind shifts northwesterly in the morning. That will cause temps to slowly fall through the day tomorrow towards the mid 20s by late afternoon/early evening.
The coldest temps arrive Thursday into Thursday night with highs in the mid teens Thursday and lows below zero into Friday morning before warmer air arrives behind a slight chance for snow Friday afternoon. Even warmer air arrives Sunday ahead of another chance for snow early next week.