Two more shots at 70 before the big temp drop

A toasty Tuesday is on tap as temperatures continue to slowly climb out ahead of our big weather maker this week.
Tuesday will be warm and mostly cloudy with high temps in the low to mid 70s. We'll see a chance at some sun for a little but in the middle of the day, but clouds take over again through the afternoon.
Winds will be lighter again Tuesday from the south at 5 to 15 mph. The breeze will remain steady until the cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.
Tuesday night, lows drop into the 50s again with a slight chance for some spotty showers. New rainfall will be minimal.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers as the cold front starts to pass. High temps will try to hit 70 before plummeting into the 50s overnight.
Temps will steadily fall through the 50s Thursday to below freezing through Friday morning. Winds will be aggressive at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph.
There will be a slight chance for a few spotty showers into early Thursday, but new totals will be less than 0.1''.