Two more sunny days expected before rain/storm chances return along with heat & humidity

April was extremely cloudy, and that stretch continued until we started to break out of it this week. Tuesday had 50% cloud cover and yesterday had virtually none! Thin clouds moved in this afternoon, but most of the sun's energy was still able to make it through.
Along with the clouds this afternoon, rain was on radar mainly to our west. However, the humidity is very low and the dry air is causing most of that rain to evaporate before reaching the ground. There have only been a couple of automated weather sensors to report rain reaching the ground to our west. Since evaporation is a cooling process, temperatures under the rain are cooler.
Of course, thicker clouds near rain also contribute to temps not being as warm, but the evaporation cools the air in the same way that us humans feel cold as water evaporates off of our skin when we step out of the shower and is why we sweat to try and stay cool. Outside of the area of rain, temps warmed to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.
As we've hinted all week, even warmer air is on the way. It really will feel like spring for a couple more days before summerlike highs near or exceeding 80 return with humidity next week. Tomorrow and Saturday will both have highs near 70 and lows will be warmer, too, in the low 40s.
Chances for rain return with a warm front for Mother's Day, and summerlike on and off pop-up showers and storms will be possible through much of next week as we warm up to the low 80s, and it will feel quite humid, too.