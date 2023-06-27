Unhealthy air quality to continue the next few days; threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday

The weather the next few days will be a little interesting to say the least as we deal with very poor air quality and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Let's first start with the air quality... the particulates in the wildfire smoke from wildfires to our north in Canada is what's causing the very poor air quality. An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon Thursday as the Air Quality Index will remain in the orange to red category, possibly reaching the purple category. The Air Quality Index has been in the 100-200 range this morning, which puts it in the orange to red category. You want to be below 50 for the air quality to be considered good. The index goes on a normalized scale from 0-500, and you can click here to read more on what exactly the index is. I have added a breakdown of the categories and numbers here, but you can read more on the link above.
Outside of the weather, we'll be quiet for your Tuesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and a light and variable wind. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon, but chances are very low.
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight, especially heading towards the early morning hours Wednesday. Winds become light out of the south and southeast with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
As we head into Wednesday, we'll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the morning. We'll get a midday break before more showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms as the entire area is under a level one out of five risk with a level two risk west of US-53/US-25 (this includes Menomonie, Amery, New Richmond, Ellsworth, Durand and Alma). The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, though heavy rain and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The one thing we'll need to watch is how warm it gets, plus what the morning round of rain does because that could very well limit the potential for severe weather. Please stay with us for more complete details. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a breezy south wind and dew points in the lower 60s.
Slight chances for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms persist into Thursday, becoming more isolated heading into Friday. As of now, severe weather is not expected both days. Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
The weekend into early next week is looking pretty good aside from a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and then late Monday night into the 4th of July. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday with mid 80s to near 90.