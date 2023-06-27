 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Unhealthy air quality to continue the next few days; threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Poor air quality to continue; threat for severe weather Wednesday; mostly dry for holiday weekend

The weather the next few days will be a little interesting to say the least as we deal with very poor air quality and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

Let's first start with the air quality... the particulates in the wildfire smoke from wildfires to our north in Canada is what's causing the very poor air quality. An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon Thursday as the Air Quality Index will remain in the orange to red category, possibly reaching the purple category. The Air Quality Index has been in the 100-200 range this morning, which puts it in the orange to red category. You want to be below 50 for the air quality to be considered good. The index goes on a normalized scale from 0-500, and you can click here to read more on what exactly the index is. I have added a breakdown of the categories and numbers here, but you can read more on the link above. 

Air Quality Index Chart.png

Outside of the weather, we'll be quiet for your Tuesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and a light and variable wind. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon, but chances are very low. 

Futurecast GRAF.png

Skies become partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight, especially heading towards the early morning hours Wednesday. Winds become light out of the south and southeast with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. 

SPC Day 2 Outlook.png
Futurecast GRAF 2.png

As we head into Wednesday, we'll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the morning. We'll get a midday break before more showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms as the entire area is under a level one out of five risk with a level two risk west of US-53/US-25 (this includes Menomonie, Amery, New Richmond, Ellsworth, Durand and Alma). The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, though heavy rain and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The one thing we'll need to watch is how warm it gets, plus what the morning round of rain does because that could very well limit the potential for severe weather. Please stay with us for more complete details. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a breezy south wind and dew points in the lower 60s.

Severe Threat Scale.png
Futurecast GRAF 3.png
Futurecast GRAF 4.png

Slight chances for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms persist into Thursday, becoming more isolated heading into Friday. As of now, severe weather is not expected both days. Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. 

Futurecast GRAF 5.png

The weekend into early next week is looking pretty good aside from a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and then late Monday night into the 4th of July. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday with mid 80s to near 90. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Send weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you