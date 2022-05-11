Unseasonably hot, humid air prompts concern for very large hail, wind, tornadoes and flash flooding

The extremely active weather period continues with these unseasonably hot and humid conditions through the next 48 hours. Those sensitive to heat will need to proceed with caution, especially Thursday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with high temps in the mid 80s. Dew points will start to climb into the mid to upper 60s, putting them into the "aww jeez, it's humid" category on the muggy meter.
A warm front will lift northward and kick up winds from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
This will prompt multiple rounds of storms later Wednesday afternoon and evening.
There's a chance for a strong round of thunderstorms to develop in the mid to late afternoon and push into northwestern parts of the Chippewa Valley.
There is a level 3 risk for numerous severe thunderstorms for portions of western Wisconsin (orange shaded area).
There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms late Wednesday (yellow shaded area).
There's a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms too in eastern portions of the valley (green shaded area).
Very large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible in the earlier rounds of storms. We'll likely see these between 2 and 8 pm.
A second round will be possible overnight. After midnight, as the evolution of the storm progresses into western Wisconsin, flash flooding may be a concern into Thursday morning. Thunderstorms that repeatedly develop over the same locations will be able to produce upwards of 4'' of rainfall.
Thursday, high temps will climb towards 90+ with heat indices from 93 to 96 degrees. Those extremely sensitive to heat will need to take regular breaks from the outdoors.
This nasty heat will prompt another chance for strong to severe storms into Thursday night. Keep checking back for more details on that.