Unsettled weather the next few days, with heavy downpours possible

The forecast is ramping up here as we roll through the weekend. Scattered rain showers and storms will move across western Wisconsin in waves over the next 72 hours.
Thursday starts with scattered storms. These storms have the potential to produce rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Flooding may become a concern should these very slow-moving storms stay this efficient.
Timing for rainfall is going to be difficult to pinpoint. There is a convergence of moisture and winds at the surface that will cause sporadic rounds of rain all day.
By no means will it be a washout, and there will be plenty of time without any rain or storms throughout the day.
Rainfall amounts will range from a trace to 1/4'' with each round. By early Friday we could see totals exceed 1'' or more as heavier thunderstorms cycle through.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and dew points will move into the mid 60s leaving us in the "very humid" category on the muggy meter.
We can repeat this forecast for Friday, but temps will just be a few degrees cooler.
Rain will be possible into Saturday, but it does look like its trending a little drier through the afternoon. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend, for sure.