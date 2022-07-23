UPDATE: Saturday severe threat moves slightly south; We're not in the clear by any means

The level 3 risk (out of 5) for numerous severe thunderstorms has been shifted southward in the latest updates.
This means that areas from New Richmond, to Chippewa Falls to Greenwood, and everywhere south, have a chance to see the worst of Saturday's severe storms.
The main threats for the orange shaded region include a few tornadoes, significant hail over 2'' in diameter and straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph.
There is a level 2 risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms. The main threats here will include more heavy rain and significantly large hail over 2''+ in diameter.
These storms will move in by the early afternoon. Guidance suggests the first round will make it to the MN/WI border by 11 am to noon. There is already a severe t-storm watch up to that line.
The strongest storms will likely be from noon to 5pm. A second, bowing like structure, which could produce all the same severe threats, may develop after the first line rolls through.
There is a concern that flash flooding could develop overnight as the thunderstorms train over the same location. Those that see multiple thunderstorms could see significant rainfall in excess of 3 to 4 inches.
HAVE A GAME PLAN AND HAVE YOUR ALERTS ON TODAY.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be in tracking these storms all day. Stay tuned for updates.
Ge alerts directly to your phone and follow live radar tracking on our Weather App! you can download that here: https://onelink.to/4s728h