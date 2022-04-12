Updated 7pm: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties until midnight. An expansion of that watch or a Tornado watch is possible for counties further east.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team expects the severe weather risk window to be between 8pm and 2am with the highest risk between 10pm and 1am.
A large low pressure system already brought heavy rain and hail to Western Wisconsin this afternoon, though for Eau Claire and much of the Chippewa Valley, the hailstones remained smaller than the required 1" (about the size of a quarter). Still, that small hail accumulated in spots.
Severe hail was reported in parts of Pierce, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties where there were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this afternoon. The above graphic shows where severe size hail and severe strength winds were reported.
Here's a look at the timing of storms from Futurecast:
Strong storms arrive between 8 and 10pm.
They will then move through between arrival and about 1 or 2am.
The low pressure system causing all of this continues to bring a strong breeze, but that will shift direction tonight. Colder air gets brought in by a westerly or northwesterly wind tomorrow through Thursday. Thursday's wind looks to be the strongest with gusts potentially over 40mph.
Thursday also will have slight chances for snow or flurries continuing as the strong low finally moves out to the east. Colder temps and a breeze will continue through the Easter weekend, with another round of rain and/or snow arriving Sunday afternoon or evening and could linger through Monday.