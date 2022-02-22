 Skip to main content
Updated snow totals and Thursday's snow chance

  Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Heavy snow added up in parts of Western Wisconsin, but not everybody picked up a lot.

Snow totals were a bit lower today than expected in the Chippewa Valley, though reports of 6" or more are coming in from areas north and west of Eau Claire.

Graupel Formation1.png

The problem in the Eau Claire area was that a lot of the snow actually fell in the form of pellets called graupel.

Graupel Formation2.png

Graupel forms when snowflakes fall through a thin layer of above freezing air.

Graupel Formation3.png

That layer allows for partial melting of the snowflake, but not complete melting (that would be called sleet). This results in softer pellets.

Graupel Formation4.png

When it comes time to measure the frozen precipitation, the graupel doesn't have that crystal structure that flakes have. As a result, they don't stick together and instead pile up.

Flakes will intertwine and hook together, and when on the ground will actually leave some air pockets. That's how the same amount of precipitation produces smaller snow totals but still came with the same amount of moisture.

At least the layer of warm air above the surface wasn't as large or low to the ground as it was to our south because that resulted in freezing rain and ice on roads.

Snow Analysis - Today.png

Eau Claire ended up with 3.0" snow/graupel today. That makes for a storm total of 3.3" when adding in the 0.3" snow/graupel that fell before midnight last night. Areas further north reports ranged from 4 to 8 inches. 

Snow Totals Flipping Lists10.png

Eau Claire is entering the last week of February nearly 4 inches below the monthly average for snow and 2.5" below average on the winter to date. Temperatures are falling tonight and will fall to near or below zero by a couple degrees. Winds won't be as strong, but expect a 3 to 8 mph breeze to be enough to drop wind chills down to the negative teens by morning.

A few snow showers could linger this evening mainly north of highway 64, but snow shouldn't last much past midnight at absolute latest.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with cold temperatures, then our next chance for snow arrives on Thursday afternoon.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Snow is more likely south of Eau Claire, and this system doesn't look as potent as the one that's departing. Still, another inch or two snow will be possible with that system.

Saturday looks to be a nicer day with sunshine and highs near average in the low 30s with another relatively warm day arriving next Tuesday to perhaps let March come in like a lamb. 

7 Day Evening.png

