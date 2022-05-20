Use Saturday to bring in/protect plants from frost chances

Friday's high temperatures actually came before sunrise closer to midnight. So while even actual highs were in the upper 50s to low 60s, most of the day was a bit cooler than that. Late afternoon temps ranged from the upper 50s to low 60s across Western Wisconsin.
Colder air is on the way. Low temps could drop below 40 degrees as early as early Saturday morning, and this will be the warmest morning of the next three by a couple of degrees. Those small differences on the thermometer make a huge difference, too.
While frost is not likely Saturday morning for most, it will become possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
As a general rule only using temperatures and ignoring other factors like moisture content of atmosphere, patchy frost becomes more possible at and below 36 degrees. For Eau Claire and in the general metropolitan area including Chippewa Falls and Altoona, temps look to stay barely above that threshold until Sunday night/Monday morning.
Areas that are on outskirts of city or a bit more rural have a better chance of dropping another degree or two each night. Better chances for frost are north and east of Eau Claire in the typically cool spots of Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, and Clark counties.
To some extent, areas near Black River Falls can get quite cold compared to surrounding spots, too. Frost will be possible Sunday morning and perhaps a chance at widespread frost Sunday night. Again, a degree or two could make all the difference.
The good news is most of us have a weekend day to prepare for this risk. You'll have what's left of your Friday and all of Saturday's daylight hours to cover sensitive vegetation/plants or bring them inside.
Weather will be nice for chores through Saturday, though it might be a bit cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. At least I think that's a nice chore-cast because I prefer it to be a bit cooler when I'm working outside. There is a very small chance for a spotty shower or two Saturday and Sunday in an otherwise mostly cloudy sky, but the risk is even below our "slight chance" category.
Temps return to the 60s next week but even that is 5 to 10 degrees below average. There will be a couple small chances for rain midweek before highs return to the 70s late week.