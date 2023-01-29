 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Very chilly weather for the week

A Wind Chill Advisory will be effect until 10 am Monday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30 degrees. Dress appropriately if you must go outside. Read here for the latest cold weather updates.

