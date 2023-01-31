Very cold air is incredibly dry and can lead to an increase in static shocks. Warmer weather is in our forecast, however

Today was Eau Claire's coldest morning of the winter so far with a low of -19 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Other spots were between -20 and -30 with Black River Falls checking in as the coldest with a low of -28.
Areas just northeast of Medford were the coldest with a low in Tomahawk, WI of -30 this morning.
For Eau Claire specifically but true for most of Western Wisconsin as well, there was not any wind during the coldest part of the morning between 3 and 8 AM.
When there's no wind on a clear night in winter, temperatures tend to drop lower than forecast like they did last night by about 5 degrees, but the wind chill effect isn't there so it actually feels a bit warmer than it would have been with a warmer temp but with even a light breeze. Still, at times it felt like it was between -20 and -30 this morning.
Temps have increased to near or even above 10 this afternoon/evening, though wind chills were still near or slightly below zero and not every place felt above zero today. Eau Claire's feels like temperature from either wind chill or actual temperature has been below zero since 6pm Sunday, so for about 48 consecutive hours.
When the air gets as cold as it did this morning, it has very little ability to hold moisture. That makes the air incredibly dry and increases how easy static electricity builds up and thus increases the likelihood of static shocks.
Another way to see how little water this cold air can hold is by looking over an open river or lake. Steam fog tends to form because the water vapor above the body of water cannot be held by the air and it condenses to form a cloud.
Sunshine continued for most of the day, though a few thin clouds passed overhead from time to time. The sky will become partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times overnight into tomorrow morning, which will prevent temps from falling as far.
Still, expect lows in the single digits below zero for most, though areas to the south and southwest of Eau Claire have at least a chance at staying above zero. Even with a little breeze at times tonight, it shouldn't feel colder than -10, which is quite the improvement over last night/this morning.
A partly cloudy sky continues tomorrow to begin the month of February, and temps will warm to around 20. This should be plenty warm to keep even wind chills above zero, and tomorrow night into Thursday morning will likely have single digit above zero low temperatures, though there could be a few flurries or light snow showers mainly north of highway 8.
Thursday night will bring another blast of arctic air with temps likely bottoming out close to where they did this morning near -20, and Friday will be only slightly above zero in the afternoon with wind chills likely staying below zero.
Temps will warm up this weekend as a warm front moves through Friday night and Saturday. That comes with a slight chance of snow and some wind, though high temps will warm into the low to perhaps mid 30s Saturday through early next week.