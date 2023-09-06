 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Very dry weather pattern will continue until at least the weekend along with fall-like temps

  • Updated
  • 0

The Chippewa Valley only has a couple days with just slight chances for rain in the 7-day forecast

Western Wisconsin's dry summer is continuing into September. August was yet another very dry month with only four days recording measurable rain.

Month to Date Rainfall Departure Last Month.png

Only two of those days had more than 1/10" rain and the last two weeks of the month was completely dry.

Precipitation Analysis 2018.png

In Eau Claire, August recorded only 2.10" of rain, which was just roughly half of the 4.18" in the average August and is shown here as being -2.08" below average. All of meteorological summer (months of June, July, and August) ended over 4" below average.

Month to Date Rainfall Departure.png

This first week of September had a promising chance with last night's cold front, but unfortunately the rain remained scattered and only three hundredths of an inch fell at the airport.

The forecast calls for dry weather to continue even as fall temps have now settled in. Clouds and perhaps some drizzle that won't add up to anything appreciable will continue overnight as lows hold in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will only warm to the upper 60s as the clouds continue, but some partial clearing is possible in the late afternoon and evening especially west of highway US-53. Once the clouds clear tomorrow night, lows will be able to fall into the low/mid 40s by Friday morning, though Friday's sunshine will allow them to warm to near average in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the next week with a high near 80, though a cold front will move through Saturday night with unfortunately just a slight chance for scattered showers that could continue through Sunday and possibly Monday, but rain totals won't likely be anything impressive. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Recommended for you