Very dry weather pattern will continue until at least the weekend along with fall-like temps

Western Wisconsin's dry summer is continuing into September. August was yet another very dry month with only four days recording measurable rain.
Only two of those days had more than 1/10" rain and the last two weeks of the month was completely dry.
In Eau Claire, August recorded only 2.10" of rain, which was just roughly half of the 4.18" in the average August and is shown here as being -2.08" below average. All of meteorological summer (months of June, July, and August) ended over 4" below average.
This first week of September had a promising chance with last night's cold front, but unfortunately the rain remained scattered and only three hundredths of an inch fell at the airport.
The forecast calls for dry weather to continue even as fall temps have now settled in. Clouds and perhaps some drizzle that won't add up to anything appreciable will continue overnight as lows hold in the low 50s.
Tomorrow will only warm to the upper 60s as the clouds continue, but some partial clearing is possible in the late afternoon and evening especially west of highway US-53. Once the clouds clear tomorrow night, lows will be able to fall into the low/mid 40s by Friday morning, though Friday's sunshine will allow them to warm to near average in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the next week with a high near 80, though a cold front will move through Saturday night with unfortunately just a slight chance for scattered showers that could continue through Sunday and possibly Monday, but rain totals won't likely be anything impressive.