Warm, a bit humid, and strong storm chances through Saturday night

Clouds and rain kept temperatures a bit cooler today compared to yesterday. A few showers remain on radar this evening, though any chance for scattered showers and storms would be earlier this evening as most of the overnight looks dry spare a couple isolated showers.
Temperatures continue to rise overnight as warmer and humid air moves in thanks to a breezy southeast wind. By morning, temps should be in the mid to upper 50s and dew points in the low to mid 50s. Dew points will top out midday near 60 degrees, so it'll definitely feel a bit humid. Temps continue to warm to the mid 70s by late afternoon.
There could be a few showers or storms mid-morning through early afternoon, but then expect a break through most of the afternoon.
Two broken lines of thunderstorms will form beginning late afternoon. The first round is expected between 4pm and 7pm with the second round arriving between 7pm and 10pm with lingering showers and storms possible through about 4am or 5am.
Any storm that forms in any of these rounds has a chance to become severe with straight-line wind being the main threat along with a slightly lower risk of hail. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out if storms form at the right time and if tornado formation parameters in the lower atmosphere strengthen just a bit more. Overall, the severe risk is fairly low and tornado risk is very low. Still, the risk isn't zero.
Sunday should start with sunshine before clouds build back in for the afternoon. There could be some sprinkles, drizzle, or even a shower or two, but the chance is fairly low to see any decent rain.
Temps will be in the 50s for most of Sunday as a colder wind gusts out of the southwest above 30 mph at times. By Monday, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s with lows in the low 30s with even colder lows possible through midweek.
Temps climb back to the mid 50s late next week with a few slight chances for rain and maybe mix.