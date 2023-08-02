Warm and very humid conditions the next few days along with a few widely scattered showers and t-storms

The first day of August was a warm and humid one with highs in the 80s and dew points in the upper 50s to mid 60s. The next few days though will be a little warmer and even more humid but thankfully won't be as bad as it was this time last week.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the 60s to low 70s. This will push the heat index into the upper 80s to mid 90s.We'll also have a few widely scattered showers and t-storms around but nothing widespread is expected.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal level one risk for strong to severe t-storms in place north of a line from Hudson to Eau Claire to Marshfield. The main hazards would be hail and damaging wind gusts.
A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the 60s with light winds.
Thursday will be warm and very humid once again with a partly cloudy sky and a few isolated showers and t-storms around. Highs top out in the mid 80s to near 90 with dew points in the 60s to low 70s. Lows fall back into the mid 50s to mid 60s Thursday night with a partly cloudy sky and a few isolated showers and t-storms around in the evening.
Friday will be the quietest day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
As we head into the weekend, we continue to watch a system track into the upper Midwest. While we're still a few days out, we are starting to see an increase in the coverage of showers and t-storms, in particular Saturday night through Sunday night. This would bode well for most locations to get some beneficial rainfall. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday, but will cool into the 70s Sunday.