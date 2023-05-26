Warm & sunny Memorial Day weekend ahead! Humidity and rain chances will hold off until later next week

Friday morning was the coldest since Eau Claire fell below freezing on the morning of May 3. Eau Claire's low was 37, but areas to the east did freeze.
As expected, Black River Falls was the coldest Friday morning, and lows dropped down well below freezing to 27. Medford also hit the freezing mark, but other spots further west stayed much warmer in the mid to upper 40s.
After that cooler and below average start to the day, temps warmed up nicely to the mid/upper 70s, which were above Eau Claire's average high of 73 for May 26.
There was over a 40 degree temperature chance between Eau Claire's low and high temperatures, and daily temp spreads like this tend to happen only when the humidity is quite low, which is exactly what we had.
While this long weekend is the unofficial start of summer with plenty of campers and other travelers looking to enjoy the beginning of summer travel season, the reason Monday is a federal holiday is to remember those who died fighting for our freedoms and for all the activities we enjoy and may be enjoying this weekend.
Nonetheless, the forecast looks great for all outdoor activities including the outdoor tributes and Memorial Day services. There will be plenty of sunshine, and temps will be slightly warmer with each passing day. Don't expect much humidity, either, as our air will stay quite dry.
While the mosquitoes have been out and about, they actually could be a lot worse. Mosquitoes thrive in warm and wet areas. The cooler temps this morning will have slowed them down a bit, but temps will definitely be warm enough for them all weekend long. If there had been any recent rain, mosquitoes would thrive near puddles and wet ground. However, that has not been the case and they will be most active near lakes and rivers, but again it would be even worse if there had been recent rain. Great weather is expected, too, out on the lakes and rivers.
Don't forget to wear sunscreen no matter what you're doing outside- it's going to be very sunny all weekend long, spare a few clouds Sunday afternoon.
Temps will continue to warm next week to the mid to upper 80s, with humidity arriving midweek as temps approach 90. That hot and humid air will also bring a return to at least slight chances for showers and thunderstorms, though it's too early to talk specifics like timing and how widespread they will be.