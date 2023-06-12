Warm temperatures, some rain, a little wind and a touch of humidity...little bit of everything in this week's forecast

The weekend overall wasn't all that bad considering we got some much needed rain on Saturday and it was a cool and sunny but breezy day on Sunday.
We'll have a little bit of everything in the forecast as we trek into the second week of June, so you might just get what you are looking for in the weather world.
Monday's forecast will feature an increase in the cloud cover and a slight chance of showers and isolated thunder in the afternoon. Winds become breezy out of the north once again with highs ranging from 65-70 far northeast to 75-80 west and southwest. A few light rain showers linger around tonight otherwise we'll have a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Now, Tuesday's forecast could be a little interesting. The reason for the cloud cover and shower chances is thanks to a low pressure that will sit, spin and slowly backtrack towards Wisconsin before moving away on Wednesday. Cloudier skies and scattered showers are possible on Tuesday once again. The better chances will be east of a Ladysmith to Stanley to Black River Falls line. The question though is how far west this system tracks, because that will play a role in the position of the rain and temperatures. Highs will range from the 60s east to the low 80s west. I have Eau Claire at a high of 80 degrees but know that this could very well change.
A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into Wednesday, but Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly quiet with a partly cloudy sky. It'll be warm too with highs in the 80s and dew points in the 50s.
As we head into the weekend, we'll be watching the next low pressure system track towards the area. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the area Friday afternoon and will continue through midday Saturday before we clear out into Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s with dew points back in the mid 50s to mid 60s, so feeling a bit muggy out there. Longer term outlooks suggest above average temperatures will continue beyond the seven-day forecast.