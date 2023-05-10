Warm weather to continue with a touch of humidity; scattered rain chances for the weekend

The weather over the past few days has been relatively nice outside of a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. If you like the warm weather, we'll have that over the next few days. Along with that, you'll notice it'll feel a little muggy as well, especially by Thursday and Friday.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. While we'll stay dry, a stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points in the low to mid 50s.
Skies will be partially to mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds remain south to southeast with lows in the 50s.
Thursday and Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. Once again, it's a situation where it'll be scattered in nature and hard to say who will see rain and who won't. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s Thursday with mid to upper 70s Friday. Dew points will be hovering around 60 during the day, so you'll certainly feel the humidity but nothing unbearable or anything.
Chances for showers and thunderstorm remain highest Friday night through Sunday midday. Once again, it'll be scattered in nature but the coverage of it will be a little higher than Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday with 60s for all Sunday.
Heading into next week, Monday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday features a slight chance of showers under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.