Warmer air with some humidity arrives with strong storm chances Friday and Saturday

While there were some gusts today between 20 and 30 mph, overall it was nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to even some low 60s. There is still time this evening to enjoy the warmer temps and sunshine.
Tonight's sky will be mostly clear early before becoming partly or even mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning. There's only a slight chance for rain late tonight into early morning, with better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in during the morning and lasting into early afternoon.
A few storms may be strong, but it's not a guarantee to see that many or even get any rain in the morning. If we don't get morning rain, there's a better chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Either way, there will be some dry time tomorrow between a couple of chances.
With both those scenarios, there will likely be redevelopment of showers and storms later in the evening. A few storms could become strong at any point tomorrow. All of Western Wisconsin is under a level one risk for severe storms, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible.
Temperatures will continue to increase tomorrow night as the warm front causing the earlier rain and storm chances continues northeast. In addition, dew points will be rising overnight as well. Dew points will rise to the mid to upper 50s by midday Saturday and could even hit 60, so it's likely you'll feel a bit of humidity in the air.
Most of Saturday will stay dry, but isolated showers or storms could pop up at any point. More organized chances for showers and storms will return with a cold front late Saturday evening and overnight. These storms also carry a risk for severe weather, currently at a level 2 risk, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.
Sunday will be cooler behind that front, and a few showers could linger through early morning before the sky begins to partially clear for the afternoon. Highs will still be in the mid 50s, but the persistent breeze continues as temps fall back well below average for early next week.
At least it's looking like next week stays fairly dry with only a small chance for rain possible on Wednesday.