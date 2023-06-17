A weak weather system will bring a chance of rain for Saturday night and through Sunday. This won't be enough to alleviate the developing drought. Read here for more details.
Warmer and wetter?
Tags
Dan Breeden
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today