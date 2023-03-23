Warmer temperatures arrive just in time for weekend as quiet weather pattern keeps rain/snow well to our east/southeast

It was a nice and sunny day across Western Wisconsin, but temperatures remain a bit below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s for most and just low to mid 40s south of US-10.
Generally, temps were about 5 to 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 45. The good news is temperatures will be warming up to near that average and possibly even a bit warmer beginning tomorrow.
Before that, expect the coldest night since we dropped to the single digits last weekend. Lows will be in the mid teens tonight, which should be the coldest night in the 7-day forecast.
Patchy fog could develop late tonight and dissipate during the morning. Otherwise, expect a sunny Friday with highs returning to the 40s, possibly even upper 40s to low 50s especially south of Eau Claire. Eau Claire has not hit 50 since November 26.
With the warmer weather this weekend, there will be a bit of a breeze especially on Saturday. This will be associated with a low pressure system that will impact the east-southeastern half of Wisconsin. Snow and rain is likely there, but should miss Western Wisconsin completely other than adding cloud cover mainly Saturday through Sunday morning.
With additional cloud cover, temps probably will be a bit cooler this weekend compared to tomorrow, but still will be in the mid 40s. Temps will cool to a bit below average again early next week, and a few slight chances for rain and/or snow return midweek.
The great news and yet another sign of even warmer temperatures to come is that baseball begins in one week! Brewers and Twins both play their first regular season game next Thursday afternoon.