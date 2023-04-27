Warmer temperatures return to end the week along with some rain chances

We had a really nice day on our Wednesday after a cold start. We dropped to 22 degrees in Eau Claire, which ended up tying the record low to date, previously set in 1907 and tied again in 1919.
We're kicking off our Thursday much warmer along with scattered light rain showers. Thursday overall isn't looking too bad with mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning and again this afternoon. Winds remain breezy out of the south and southwest with highs climbing into the 60s.
Heading into tonight, skies remain cloudy and we'll maintain a slight chance of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. The better chances for rain tonight will be mainly north of US-64. Lows fall back into the 40s.
Friday will start mostly quiet but an area of low pressure and a cold front will bring the next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms heading into the afternoon hours, with rain chances continuing Friday night. Winds will be southerly ahead of the front and shift to the northwest behind it. Highs range from 55-60 northwest to 65-70 southeast. Lows fall back into the 30s.
Chances for rain showers will persist throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, and snow could very well mix in Saturday night through Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected thankfully. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will drop to the mid 40s to low 50s Saturday with 40s for all Sunday.
Heading into next week, we'll see the weather gradually improve. Monday will feature a few rain and snow showers lingering with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday and will remain that way through the end of the week. Highs return to the 50s to near 60 Tuesday with 60s for all Wednesday throguh Friday.