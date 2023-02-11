Warmer than average weather lingers through Super Bowl Sunday

Saturday left us with a lot of sunshine, gusty winds and warm temperatures.
If you want more, Sunday brings it! Saturday night will give us lows in the mid 20s under a clear sky. Winds will also begin calming down and clouds increase.
Sunday starts off with some sun ahead of increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will reach the low 40s!
A few flakes shouldn't be ruled out up north of I-90 late on Sunday. The chances are so small, that there's no need for a "slight chance." Flakes will add up to a little to nothing.
Monday brings more sunshine with highs in the low 40s! The grilling forecast is thriving!
More warm temps arrive for Tuesday, but there is a big change that ushers in. That change will be way more clouds and rain. Rain showers will give the Chippewa Valley 1/4"+ of rain on Tuesday.
Wednesday brings slightly cooler temps in the low 40s, but we could see some rain turning into snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
Thursday brings snow showers that could even bring us plowable snow. We are still several days out, so this will likely change, but it is worth keeping a close eye on.
After that, Friday has a big temperature cool down. Lows will dip into the single digits before another weekend warm up.