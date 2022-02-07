Warmer weather comes with chances for snow, wintry mix

Temperatures had some ups and downs over the past couple weeks, but that's better than being consistently below average like most of January was.
Last week began with above average highs and last Tuesday was the first above freezing high since January 18. Then, temps tumbled back below average before recovering a bit this weekend.
We'll have more chances for above freezing highs beginning tomorrow! Highs will likely be in the upper 30s and there's a chance that they make it into the low 40s.
This spike in temps arrives just before our next chance for snow. Expect a weak system to move in late tomorrow evening and bring a chance for light snow or mix. The mix chance should be early as temps are still falling back towards freezing in the evening, though the best chance for precipitation is overnight into Wednesday morning.
A few scattered snow showers will continue through the day Wednesday before moving out Wednesday night. Temps remain mild Wednesday until clouds clear out Wednesday night.
Snow totals won't be impressive and some spots will not see any accumulation. Generally, a trace to 1/2" is expected across the Chippewa Valley with up to an inch possible near and north of highway 8 as well as in most of Taylor County.
Temps fall to near average Wednesday night and climb back into the 20s by Thursday afternoon. Clouds increase along a warm front Wednesday night, and temperatures will rise through the night into the mid 30s by Friday morning.
That front also brings a chance for rain and/or snow with mix continuing into Friday as temps fall back towards freezing by late afternoon. Colder but drier air returns this weekend but it doesn't look ridiculously cold for Valentine's Day weekend.