Warmer weather has arrived, and scattered rain/storm chances return to the forecast

Temperatures warmed up to the low to mid 80s today for the Highway 53 corridor and west as warmer air began to move in. Highs still pushed to the upper 70s/low 80s further east, but that warmer and more humid air will continue to stick around through the weekend.
Temps might actually be a bit cooler over the next couple of days because there will be more clouds and scattered rain chances, but the humidity will likely stay high through the weekend. Dew points were near 60 this afternoon and will likely oscillate between about 60 and 65 through the weekend.
The first chance for a few showers arrives tomorrow morning, but chances tomorrow look isolated to scattered at best even though there will be small rounds possible throughout the entire day. The best round appears to arrive later Saturday evening through Sunday morning, but even that looks to be scattered.
So, expect humidity with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow through the weekend with just a chance for isolated showers, possibly thunderstorms, from time to time during the days.
Expect a bit of a break from those smaller chances Sunday night through Monday before one last wave of energy moves through the jet stream above us during this warm stretch. A cold front will move through sometime mid to late next week and bring fall-like temperatures back to the Chippewa Valley.