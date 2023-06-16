Warmer weather returns after just a slight chance for showers and storms this Father's Day weekend.

Continued lack of humidity allows for cooler nighttime temperatures, and lows Friday morning were in the low to mid 40s across Western Wisconsin.
Black River Falls Airport was once again the coldest spot with a low of exactly 40 while Menomonie was the warmest with a low of 49. After that cooler start to the day, temps warmed up to the mid/upper 70s with Black River Falls being the warmest by hitting the 80 degree mark.
Once again, BRF was both the coldest in the morning and warmest in the afternoon, something that can happen with the sandy soil near the airport helping achieve a larger daily temperature range.
Humidity has climbed a bit into the 50s in spots this afternoon, but it's still not in the uncomfortable range. Lows to start the weekend will be a bit warmer as a result of this slight increase in humidity.
Highs Saturday will climb into the low/mid 80s as a warm front approaches along with plenty of sunshine. That front will force showers and storms to form over Minnesota, but there is only a very slight chance that the cross the St. Croix River into Polk, St. Croix, and Pierce counties Saturday evening.
The best chances for rain this weekend comes on Father's Day Sunday with a few isolated showers possible all day, with possibly even a stray thunderstorm mixed in. Still, the day should be dry more than it rains and not everywhere is expected to get rain. The best chance for semi-widespread round will be in the morning before becoming more isolated the rest of the day.
Chances end late Sunday night and we will probably stay dry most of next week as temps get even warmer, likely exceeding the 90° mark for highs along with a little humidity, but dew points will not be ridiculous as they should stay in the upper 50s to low 60s most of the time.