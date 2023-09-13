 Skip to main content
Warmer weather returns ahead of Western Wisconsin's next chance for rain

  • Updated
Finally, Friday's rain chances will bring rain for most, though still not guaranteed for all

Temperatures warmed back to the 60s this afternoon after the chilly start to the morning. High temperatures were still about ten degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 74.

Regional North - Lows Today.png

Lows this morning were in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the Chippewa Valley with the cooler spots being in Polk and St. Croix counties in the mid 30s, still barely to the temperature where frost becomes possible. That was more likely further north and northeast where lows were able to drop into the low/mid 30s in places like Tomahawk and Siren. We weren't too far from freezing lows just west-southwest of Duluth.

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

Another Frost Advisory is in effect of Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price and counties to the east/north for tomorrow morning.

Car Wash Forecast Tomorrow2.png

Temperatures aren't an issue for getting the car washed, but our next rain chance might make a car wash tonight or tomorrow effectively a changing of the dirt as rain chances Friday could leave spots again.

At least there is a rain chance in the forecast!

It will be another clear and cool night tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s for most but possibly upper 30s again in typically cooler spots before a southerly breeze of 5-15 mph tomorrow brings warmer air in with highs above average near 80! Tomorrow's average high takes a step down from today and is 73.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

A cold front will approach front the west tomorrow night to bring our first chance for rain by early Friday morning. Expect a line of light showers to possibly have some breaks, so rain is not guaranteed, but it is a mid-level chance in all spots across the Chippewa Valley.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

By mid morning, that line of showers will be over the Chippewa River with again some breaks, but other spots might get some moderate rain that could add up to about 1/2", though many may again only get a trace to 1/4".

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Rain departs by mid-afternoon, but chances aren't completely over then.

Regional - GRAFext PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

A few isolated showers are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning before that front pushes further east and brings milder temps back into Western Wisconsin, though highs Saturday and Sunday should still reach the low 70s.

Another dry stretch is expected this weekend through the middle of next week as temps again warm up with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s Monday through Wednesday. 

7 Day Evening.png

