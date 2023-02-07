Warmer weather will continue to melt snow/ice on roads, though not as much melting expected in yards

While Western Wisconsin wasn't as warm as yesterday, highs still climbed above freezing to the mid/upper 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer with high temperatures expected to climb into the low 40s with a few spots possibly pushing 45. In addition, it should be fairly sunny after some morning fog/clouds clear out.
You might expect temperatures that are ten degrees above freezing to melt a lot of snow, and while it will melt snow, how much actually depends on a few other factors, too.
While above-freezing temps is a must in order to melt snow, a lot of sunshine actually doesn't melt much snow other than near the edge of snow near pavement or open ground. The sun will warm up roads, driveways, and snowpack on roads that have sand mixed in and certainly cause some melting which should at least help some of the side streets.
However, wide areas of deep snow like we have in our yards actually isn't affected that much by sunshine. The white snow absorbs very little of the sun's energy, and thus won't melt much again other than near the open ground or sidewalks that will warm up a bit more and melt from the outside of snowpack in.
Ideal conditions would actually be a cloudy or foggy day along with some wind. Clouds and fog have more moisture than a clear sky, obviously, and that moisture will condense near the cooler snow. Condensation produces the opposite effect as evaporation. Evaporation causes temps near the evaporating water to cool. This is why we feel cold after getting out of a shower or a pool. Condensation of cloud moisture near snow actually releases heat and will melt snow a lot more efficiently than a sunny day.
So, snow is expected to melt some tomorrow, but not a whole lot other than some melting on roads and near edges of snow piles.
When we have our fog/cloud chances tonight, temperatures will likely be below freezing with a morning low near 20. Clouds will be clearing once temps cross the freezing mark and the warmest part of tomorrow will be with a sunny sky.
A round of snow is expected in central and eastern Wisconsin Thursday, and there's just a chance the Chippewa Valley gets clipped by the edge of that system. There's also a weaker system approaching later in the day Thursday.
If these two systems work together, we could pick up some measurable snow up to a couple of inches. That's not always the case, and they could remain separate systems. In that scenario, expect just scattered snow showers with less than 1" accumulation.
The best chance for accumulations over 4" is in southeast Jackson County, which is the only county in our coverage area currently under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday. Temps will be a bit cooler Friday and Friday night before highs return to the upper 30s Saturday through early next week.