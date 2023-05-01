Warmer weather will return after river flooding continues to recede after record breaking snow in Northern Wisconsin this winter.

Now that April is over, getting additional snow is rare in Western Wisconsin, though not impossible. May 12 is the date of Eau Claire's latest measurable snow in spring, and forecast temperatures are rising for at least the first week of May.
Eau Claire picked up the 8th highest amount of snow this winter, but areas to the north were even higher. St. Cloud, Duluth, and Rhinelander all recorded the most amount of winter snow in their histories, and it's likely that areas in between those spots, perhaps even down to about highway US-8, also were near the most ever snowfall.
All this snow melted and caused our spring river flooding, which is thankfully continuing to recede. The Chippewa at Eau Claire is still in the action stage but expected to fall back to normal levels late in the day Wednesday. The St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers are receding, too.
All of the gauges on those rivers on this map were in either moderate or major flood categories last week, but are now in minor to moderate for most. Even a few are below flood stage in the yellow action stage. The good news is that rivers will likely continue to recede with not much rain from over the weekend and a generally dry forecast through most of this week.
Temperatures will warm, too, through the week after low temps approach the freezing mark tomorrow night. Wednesday will climb back to the 60s and we'll approach 70 later in the week and through the weekend. The wind won't be as strong, either, after tomorrow ends.
Slight chances for rain will return Thursday evening and continue on and off through early next week. Like this past weekend, it won't be continuous precipitation. The most likely time for perhaps some heavy rain and thunderstorms right now looks to arrive Sunday night.