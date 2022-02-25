Warmer weekend temps will be brought in by wind on Saturday

Eau Claire has between 3 and 4 inches of snow cover on the ground, but the bottom half of the snow cover is fairly icy with the top inch or so being fairly fluffy. Therefore, it's not the greatest for sledding or snowmobiling.
Snow pack is thicker in northern and north-central Wisconsin if you're looking for outdoor recreation this weekend.
Friday had another cold morning with lows near or below zero across Western Wisconsin, and it'll be the same for Saturday morning. After the cold start, temperatures will rise to the mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.
This warmer air will be carried in by a southwesterly breeze of 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts in the mid to upper 20s. That will make it feel like the 20s even in the afternoon, but the constant sunshine will help mitigate that effect as the sun has a bit more power now than it did a month or two ago.
Sunday won't be quite as warm, but low temperatures in the morning will stay in the teens before rising to the mid/upper 20s by afternoon. There will be a bit more cloud cover, but not as much wind. Warm and breezy conditions return Monday ahead of some overnight light snow chances that will be possible each night from Monday night through Thursday morning.
Temps cool a bit with the passage of each system, but should remain fairly close to average (Friday's averages: 32/13). Temps will warm with a stronger low pressure system passing to our north on Friday, though the warm front in the morning and cold front in the evening each bring chances for rain and/or snow.