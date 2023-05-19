Warmer weekend will be full of sunshine and even warmer weather arrives next week

Friday was cooler and cloudy after a cold front moved through Thursday evening. Highs only managed to warm to about 60 degrees in the Chippewa Valley with some spots only in the low to mid 50s mainly north and northeast of Eau Claire.
It was a bit windy, too, with a cool breeze out of the north and northwest of 10 to 20 mph that began to settle down by evening. The clouds will clear out tonight, and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly.
Since temps were below average at their warmest point Friday afternoon, they'll be able to fall to near 40 by Saturday morning in the Chippewa Valley, with typically cooler spots possibly dropping into the mid to upper 30s.
This will lead to a slight chance for patchy frost in the cooler spots generally north of Eau Claire. Mitigating factors locally include temperatures only in the upper 30 in Western Wisconsin's typically cooler spots with frost more favorable with lows in the mid 30s or colder. Other mitigating factors are dew points in the upper 30s which will make it hard for overnight lows to fall below that and a light breeze of 5 to 10 mph will keep the air mixed which usually doesn't allow for lows to reach their potential.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price counties as well as those north and a bit east of those, too. Counties under Frost Advisory have the best chance of having lows down in the low to mid 30s where frost is more likely.
However, patchy frost is still possible especially north and east of Eau Claire and it is most likely in areas protected from wind such as valleys. The sky will stay clear all day Saturday and will be mostly sunny on Sunday, too, after a few morning clouds pass overhead.
Temperatures will quickly warm from Saturday's cold start up to the low to mid 70s which will be slightly warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 71 on Saturday which rises to 72 on Sunday.
Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and 80s become likely next week. There's even a chance for a hint of summer-like humidity at times later next week along with slight chances for showers and possibly storms.