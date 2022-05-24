Washout Wednesday: A good chance at 1''+ of rain starts late Tuesday night

Another pleasant spring day is on tap for Tuesday, but wet and breezy conditions spoil our Wednesday.
Tuesday will start a little warmer with temps in the 40s. High pressure at the surface will keep us dry, but a mix of clouds and sun will keep us shaded through the afternoon.
High temperatures will climb towards the upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Rain showers will start to roll in after 10 pm Wednesday night. Multiple rounds of light to moderate rainfall will be possible throughout most of your Wednesday. It will be a near washout.
Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2'' to 1-1/2'' with isolated higher totals up to 2''+. There is a chance for some thunder, but most of that activity will stay in southern Wisconsin.
Rainfall will linger into early Thursday with a general clearing into the afternoon. Temps will rebound back into the low 60s Thursday and the winds will be light.
A peek into Memorial Day Weekend has warmer and more humid weather return. Temps climb towards 80 with a chance for storms each day.