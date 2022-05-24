 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washout Wednesday: A good chance at 1''+ of rain starts late Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Washout Wednesday: A good chance at 1''+ of rain starts late Tuesday night
feat.png

Another pleasant spring day is on tap for Tuesday, but wet and breezy conditions spoil our Wednesday.

Tuesday will start a little warmer with temps in the 40s. High pressure at the surface will keep us dry, but a mix of clouds and sun will keep us shaded through the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb towards the upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Rain showers will start to roll in after 10 pm Wednesday night. Multiple rounds of light to moderate rainfall will be possible throughout most of your Wednesday. It will be a near washout.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2'' to 1-1/2'' with isolated higher totals up to 2''+. There is a chance for some thunder, but most of that activity will stay in southern Wisconsin. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Rainfall will linger into early Thursday with a general clearing into the afternoon. Temps will rebound back into the low 60s Thursday and the winds will be light.

A peek into Memorial Day Weekend has warmer and more humid weather return. Temps climb towards 80 with a chance for storms each day. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags